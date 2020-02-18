'Landmark moment' for UAE following Barakah announcement, says Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the UAE has made history with the issuance of the first operational licence for the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which coincides with the year '2020: Towards the next 50.' This was made possible, His Highness said, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Humaid said the country has now officially entered the international peaceful nuclear energy club, as the first Arab country operating a peaceful nuclear power plant, an achievement possible due to the efforts of the Emirati people.

The UAE is proud of its historic achievement, which will make it a leading country, he added, noting that the road to success was not easy, but the UAE’s persistence and determination that enabled it to achieve success in space can achieve another on Earth.

He stressed that operating the plant’s first unit will enhance the UAE’s leading position and make it an icon of peace and security, adding that the country will continue moving forward to achieve its goals, which were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Humaid thanked everyone who contributed to the UAE’s scientific development in the area of peaceful nuclear energy, most notably the Federal Authority of Nuclear Regulation, FANR, which worked hard for over 12 years on the project.