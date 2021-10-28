'UAE Codes' Day Begins Friday With Engaging Activities And Nationwide Participation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The 'UAE Codes' Day is set to begin on Friday, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to adopt 29th October an annual day to celebrate coding.

The day acknowledges the most prominent achievements in the fields of coding and computer science, and recognises successful initiatives aiming to attract and enable a new generation of coders who would help boost the UAE’s march towards the future and achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

On this occasion, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, stated that the UAE’s digital transformation, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, secured the UAE's position as a global destination for empowering youth with future skills, tools and modern technologies to enhance their participation in developing innovative solutions to address challenges and create a better future.

Al Olama added, "The 'UAE Codes' day encourages youth to adopt coding and AI technologies and master the language of the future. It further helps them enhance their capabilities in technological innovation, provides them with an exceptional platform to celebrate their achievements, and highlights the efforts of the UAE in building a new generation of coders and innovators. These efforts aim to consolidate the UAE’s global position as an incubator and enabler for talents and skills employing modern technologies in an advanced ecosystem as a main pillar of the UAE's development towards the Next 50.

"

The 'UAE Codes' Day coincides with the anniversary of inaugurating the first e-government in the region twenty years ago by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, on 29th October, 2001. It aims to provide a platform for coders, exceptional talents and future skills in the fields of AI and coding, celebrate their achievements, and highlights the UAE’s progress in fields of the 4IR, coding, and adoption of AI technologies.

The UAE Codes Day will witness more than 65 events organised by about 50 organisations and entities across the UAE. Activities will include mainly workshops, competitions, coding hackathons, and other events aiming to introduce community members to the basics of coding and motivates them to gain knowledge. The events also aim to acquaint participants with the contribution of coding to the great evolution the world is witnessing today and its role in promoting societies’ development.

The UAE Codes Day focuses on enhancing exchange of experiences and knowledge, upskilling coding and computer science capabilities, and providing unique opportunities to new generations to participate in designing the future. This reflects the efforts of the UAE government and complements the National Program for Coders’ efforts to promote learning programming language, coding and excel in it.