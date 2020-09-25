'UAE law ensuring equal pay for men and women boosts social inclusivity of women': Manal bint Mohammed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, Wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, has hailed the UAE's new law ensuring equal pay for men and women in the private sector which will come into effect on Friday.

"Keen on further advancing female empowerment, the UAE President has issued a law ensuring that women receive equal pay as men in the private sector. The law comes into effect from tomorrow across the UAE," Sheikh Manal, who is also the President of Dubai Women Establishment, tweeted.

"Congratulations to all the women working in the UAE private sector. This step will undoubtedly boost the social inclusivity of women, support their role in national development, and advance the UAE’s status on the world’s Gender Equality Index."