100% of Sharjah government employees to return to offices next Sunday: SDHR

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) Under the directives of the Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, has announced that 100 percent of the Sharjah Government employees will return to their workplaces from Sunday, July 19th, aiming to ensure strengthening government work.

The circular issued in this regard specified that the returning of 100 percent of employees to the workplaces includes all governmental departments and entities. All departments and institutions should be ready to welcome back their employees as of next Sunday.

The circular states that the exception of applies only to employees with chronic illnesses, proven by a medical report.

Commenting on this, Dr.

Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the SHRD, confirmed that the decision comes in implementation of the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of the comprehensive plan for the gradual return to normal life in the Emirate of Sharjah, following all the intensified precautionary measures.

He added that the entities and department have received circulars of required preparations and precautionary measures to receive back the employees.

He stressed the importance of commitment by all parties to strictly implement all precautionary measures that ensure public safety, aiming to prevent the spread of this global pandemic.