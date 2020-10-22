UrduPoint.com
1,000 Aircrafts Fly Over UAE Airspace A Day: GACA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:30 PM

1,000 aircrafts fly over UAE airspace a day: GACA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) A senior official at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, GACA, has said that during the month of October, aircrafts flying over UAE airspace averaged around 1,000 planes a day, an increase of more than 200% in comparison with the volume of air traffic last April.

Director-General of GACA Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, said that the negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the aviation industry is "gradually fading away," due in part to the efforts made by UAE authorities to limit its effects.

He said that the UAE's launch of two new national carriers during the crisis - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi - represent this success and are an important addition to the sector.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, launched in July 14, 2020; while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is expected to begin operations in the coming weeks.

Al Suwaidi said the government's implementation of practical solutions and stringent precautionary measures that allow the safe operation of flights has allowed the industry to recover as quickly as it did while limiting the spread of the virus.

