1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) A total of 1,036, new e-commerce licences were issued in the UAE during the first six months of 2020, according to National Economic Registry of the Ministry of Economy, indicating a growth in the sector.

The statistics showed that the number of e-commerce licences issued in May and June 2020 amounted to 112, a 12.1 percent rise compared to April 2020.

The Ministry noted that in light of the growing interest of investors in e-commerce activities, many specialist studies expect this sector to grow in the future. "The demand for online shopping has witnessed a significant increase by over 300 percent," it added, while quoting statistics issued by major shopping centres around the country.

"This continuous growth may lead to a surge in the sector’s value to over AED72 billion by the end of 2020," the data showed, referring to estimates by relevant national authorities, including the ministry.

"Many of the UAE’s competitive advantages will contribute to the future development of e-commerce, most notably the country’s advanced telecommunications and e-services infrastructure and the significant rise in the use of the internet and smartphones," according to the Ministry.