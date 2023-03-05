SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2023) Sharjah is set to showcase its unique and authentic tourism experiences at the world's largest travel trade show, ITB Berlin from 7th - 9th March, in which more than 15 government and private entities will be participating in the Sharjah exhibition along with the “Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority” (SCTDA), showcasing the diverse and vibrant aspects of the emirate in their respective fields.

As a leading authority in promoting Sharjah as a must-visit destination, SCTDA is poised to make a significant impact at ITB Berlin, including the unveiling of a brand new Sharjah Pavilion, highlighting the emirate's rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and family-friendly attractions.

Visitors at ITB Berlin will be among the first to view SCTDA's brand-new pavilion, featuring a stand design that seamlessly blends authentic destination elements with a contemporary feel.

The pavilion aims to engage attendees on a level beyond rudimentary informative displays, highlighting the unique aspects of Sharjah across nature, culture, leisure, and entertainment.

The impactful new design combines eye-catching stand experiences and visuals with immersive, modern technology, curated to promote the Emirate's message of providing authentic experiences while embracing contemporary culture and preserving its traditions and values. The modern facade of the new stand incorporates inventive innovations and elegant, cohesive design elements, offering enhanced functionality while welcoming visitors, inspiring international travellers, and igniting curiosity.

Tourism projects in the Emirate of Sharjah are characterised by great diversity, reflecting the emirate's various cultural, environmental and natural components through its authentic tourism. From sustainable tourism and ecotourism to adventure tourism, the industry is vital to the Emirate's economic growth.

The entities being represented at ITB Berlin under the umbrella of SCTDA clearly show that Sharjah is an ideal destination for all types of tourists, with offerings from the Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Institute of Heritage, Sharjah sports Council and Sharjah Classic cars Club, as well as private sector participants such as Sharjah National Hotels, SATA Travels, Coral Beach Resort, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa, “The Chedi, Al Bait” Sharjah, Occidental Sharjah Grand, Holidays Tours, Al Badayer Retreat by Mysk, Golden Sands Hotel, and TravTalk. Including several visiting delegations from the Government of Sharjah entities, such as the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, and the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.

Speaking about the importance of Sharjah’s participation, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA, stated, "European and especially German hotel guest numbers have been increasing in Sharjah in the past few years. In 2022, the total number of German hotel guests that stayed in Sharjah had a 31 percent increase compared to the previous year. This is solid proof that Sharjah is one of the most preferred destinations for European tourists in the MENA region, and the tourism sector in Sharjah is constantly evolving and developing to meet the needs of all tourists with diverse preferences.”

Expanding on this, the Chairman added, “With the tourism sector showing continued growth, more job prospects are emerging in the industry, resulting in a positive impact on the GDP. Sharjah has reaffirmed its range of sustainability initiatives in a bid to bolster the eco-tourism sector, and it has been refining its offerings for years to boost sustainability across a wide range of industries.”

“Sharjah is a compelling destination that caters to a wide range of travellers seeking diverse experiences. The emirate is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, making it a family-friendly location with endless opportunities for exploration and discovery. Moreover, adventure-seekers can also find plenty of thrilling options amidst Sharjah's stunning natural landscapes and attractions,” the SCTDA Chairman stated.

According to the latest facts about international hotel occupancy in Sharjah, Russian tourists came in first place for the number of guests in Sharjah hotels, amounting to nearly 165,000 hotel guests, followed by India; approximately more than 156,000 hotel guests, and Oman with nearly 111,000 hotel guests. Other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan also contributed to the total number of guests that stayed in Sharjah in 2022. In total, Sharjah welcomed approximately more than 1.4 million hotel guests in 2022, with a 66 percent occupancy rate in hotel rooms.

Sharjah's participation in ITB Berlin, one of the largest travel trade shows in the world, is a testament to its ambition to become a global leader in the tourism industry. As a destination that offers diverse attractions, sustainable practices, and memorable experiences for visitors, Sharjah is becoming increasingly attractive to tourists worldwide.

By participating in ITB Berlin, Sharjah will showcase its offerings to travel industry professionals such as hoteliers, tour operators, travel agents, and the media. The event also highlights Sharjah's dedication to sustainable and eco-tourism promotion in the region. With several exciting projects in progress, Sharjah's tourism sector is poised for continued growth and development, positioning it as a compelling destination on the world map.