17,000 Job Opportunities Generated By ADNOC's ICV Programme For Emiratis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2025 (WAM) – ADNOC announced that its In-Country Value (ICV) Programme has contributed to the creation of 17,000 job opportunities for Emirati talent in cooperation with its strategic partners in the private sector. This reflects the significant impact and positive results the programme has achieved since its launch in 2018.
Eng. Salem Bafaraj, Vice President, In-Country Value and Industrial Development at ADNOC Group, stated during the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates that ADNOC is focused on training and empowering Emirati talent, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to invest in young national cadres, enhance their skills, and develop their capabilities.
"Today, we witnessed a strong turnout from qualified Emirati professionals, which reflects their enthusiasm and commitment to contributing to the energy and industrial sectors.
Their eagerness to explore the job opportunities presented during the event is commendable.”
He praised the positive engagement of participants and expressed his eagerness to continue supporting Emirati youth toward a promising professional future, in alignment with the leadership’s vision of empowering national cadres across vital sectors.
He emphasised that ADNOC is committed to enabling national talent to enter the workforce effectively, reaffirming the company’s unwavering dedication to developing and empowering Emirati competencies, while contributing to industrial growth, economic diversification, and the creation of sustainable value for the UAE through the diversification of job opportunities and the acquisition of advanced and emerging skills.
