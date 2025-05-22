Open Menu

17,000 Job Opportunities Generated By ADNOC's ICV Programme For Emiratis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 09:45 PM

17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 22nd May, 2025 (WAM) – ADNOC announced that its In-Country Value (ICV) Programme has contributed to the creation of 17,000 job opportunities for Emirati talent in cooperation with its strategic partners in the private sector. This reflects the significant impact and positive results the programme has achieved since its launch in 2018.

Eng. Salem Bafaraj, Vice President, In-Country Value and Industrial Development at ADNOC Group, stated during the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates that ADNOC is focused on training and empowering Emirati talent, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to invest in young national cadres, enhance their skills, and develop their capabilities.

"Today, we witnessed a strong turnout from qualified Emirati professionals, which reflects their enthusiasm and commitment to contributing to the energy and industrial sectors.

Their eagerness to explore the job opportunities presented during the event is commendable.”

He praised the positive engagement of participants and expressed his eagerness to continue supporting Emirati youth toward a promising professional future, in alignment with the leadership’s vision of empowering national cadres across vital sectors.

He emphasised that ADNOC is committed to enabling national talent to enter the workforce effectively, reaffirming the company’s unwavering dedication to developing and empowering Emirati competencies, while contributing to industrial growth, economic diversification, and the creation of sustainable value for the UAE through the diversification of job opportunities and the acquisition of advanced and emerging skills.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Job Young Salem May 2018 Event From

Recent Stories

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

35 minutes ago
 National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

50 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

50 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

50 minutes ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

1 hour ago
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting a ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhib ..

Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

1 hour ago
 Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Foot ..

Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees ..

UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials ..

Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East