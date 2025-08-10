Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – Alia Abdulsalam will be the first Emirati woman to compete in the Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship, marking a significant milestone in her upcoming appearances as she strives to achieve new accomplishments in the name of Emirati women’s sport.

Alia is set to begin her international appearances for the 2025 racing season with the Norway Grand Prix on 15 August, followed by her participation in the Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship in Italy on 16 September - one of the season’s most prominent and competitive events.

Nirvana Holding, in collaboration with 9Yards Communications, has announced the signing of an official sponsorship agreement with Emirati powerboat racer Alia Abdulsalam Firoz. Under the agreement, both entities will serve as the official providers of travel, tourism, and media services for her local and international participation in Formula powerboat racing events.

This initiative reflects the shared commitment of both companies to supporting national talent and empowering Emirati women across various fields - particularly in the realm of marine sports - while also enhancing their presence on regional and global platforms.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Holding, who affirmed that supporting Alia Abdulsalam reflects the Group’s vision of actively contributing to the development of Emirati sports. He stated: “We are proud to sponsor the first Emirati woman to compete in Formula powerboat racing, and we firmly believe in her exceptional potential to represent the UAE on the global stage. This partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting Emirati champions and shaping inspiring success stories.”

Alia Abdulsalam expressed her pride in the partnership, stating: “I am truly grateful to Nirvana Holding and 9Yards Communications for their tremendous support, which gives both myself and my team a significant morale boost as we pursue championship titles. Our goal is clear - to compete for top positions in every race and represent the UAE with pride on the international stage.''