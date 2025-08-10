Open Menu

214 UAE Aid Trucks Carrying 4,565 Tonnes Entered Gaza Strip So Far As Part Of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – Ten convoys loaded with Emirati humanitarian aid crossed over the past two weeks into the Gaza Strip through Egypt’s Rafah Crossing, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current circumstances and within the framework of ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3''.

The convoys consist of 214 trucks carrying more than 4,565 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, equipment, and pipes for desalination plants.

The Emirati humanitarian aid team stationed in the city of Al Arish oversees the precise loading of the aid, monitors its delivery through the Rafah Crossing, and ensures it reaches beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip.

The team is committed to following up on all field details to ensure the swift and efficient distribution of assistance to the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the truce, the UAE has maximised its efforts, intensifying humanitarian relief operations to help the Palestinian people cope with the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip. These efforts have significantly contributed to alleviating the humanitarian situation, easing the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and providing them with necessities.

The UAE reaffirms its continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, mitigating the impact of the current situation, and standing steadfastly alongside its brothers in the Gaza Strip.

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

