- Home
- Middle East
- 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..
214 UAE Aid Trucks Carrying 4,565 Tonnes Entered Gaza Strip So Far As Part Of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – Ten convoys loaded with Emirati humanitarian aid crossed over the past two weeks into the Gaza Strip through Egypt’s Rafah Crossing, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current circumstances and within the framework of ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3''.
The convoys consist of 214 trucks carrying more than 4,565 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, equipment, and pipes for desalination plants.
The Emirati humanitarian aid team stationed in the city of Al Arish oversees the precise loading of the aid, monitors its delivery through the Rafah Crossing, and ensures it reaches beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip.
The team is committed to following up on all field details to ensure the swift and efficient distribution of assistance to the Palestinian people.
Since the start of the truce, the UAE has maximised its efforts, intensifying humanitarian relief operations to help the Palestinian people cope with the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip. These efforts have significantly contributed to alleviating the humanitarian situation, easing the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and providing them with necessities.
The UAE reaffirms its continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, mitigating the impact of the current situation, and standing steadfastly alongside its brothers in the Gaza Strip.
Recent Stories
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..49 seconds ago
-
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship16 minutes ago
-
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of government services31 minutes ago
-
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 202546 minutes ago
-
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water, electricity servic ..2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai Courts2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 20252 hours ago
-
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated3 hours ago
-
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv4 hours ago
-
World merchandise trade projected to grow 0.9% in 2025: WTO5 hours ago
-
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal13 hours ago