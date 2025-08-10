Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of government services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 10th August, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) is now accepting applications for the second cycle of its “Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator” programme, inviting both local and international tech innovators and AI companies to collaborate with government entities on innovative solutions that harness AI to enhance public services across Dubai.

Launched by DCAI in partnership with Dubai Future Accelerators, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation, the programme seeks to attract groundbreaking ideas that address both today’s challenges and those on the horizon for government services. It aligns closely with the ‘Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence’, reinforcing Dubai’s vision to become the world’s largest hub for AI-driven innovation across key sectors.

Through this second cycle, participating companies will have the chance to work alongside over 20 government entities, focusing on four key areas. These include refining existing services by applying AI to improve personalisation and efficiency; creating entirely new services to tackle challenges once seen as an obstacle; boosting operational efficiency by embedding AI into everyday government processes; and ensuring inclusive accessibility by developing solutions that remove barriers and make services more widely available to all.

Participants in the programme will gain a host of valuable benefits. They will collaborate directly with experts to tackle real-world challenges and shape the future of public services. They will also enjoy direct access to senior decision-makers, opening doors to implement their solutions at scale. Importantly, the programme requires no equity stake, ensuring participants retain full ownership of their innovations.

With strong backing and support, AI companies will be able to explore exciting growth opportunities, both locally and internationally.

Additionally, the program offers fully sponsored accommodation and travel for eight weeks in Dubai, enabling participants to focus entirely on developing and deploying their projects.

Registration for the “Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator” programme is open until 28 August 2025. Selected companies will be invited to Dubai for an intensive eight-week program running from 6 October to 28 November 2025, working on-site alongside government teams.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, noted that the DCAI launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, continue to propel Dubai’s ambition to become the leading global city for deploying AI technologies to anticipate and shape future transformations across all sectors.

Al Falasi commented: “The Future of AI in Government Services Accelerator” programme is designed to spark innovative uses of AI, helping government entities position Dubai among the world’s top cities for delivering agile, AI-powered public services defined by speed, quality, and efficiency. Our goal is to create seamless, intelligent experiences that save time and effort while enhancing quality of life, all in service of making Dubai the happiest city in the world.”

The programme’s first cycle drew strong global interest, with 615 AI companies from 55 countries taking part, 183 AI use cases have been defined of which 75 have been piloted, underscoring Dubai’s leadership in transforming government services through AI and its steadfast commitment to improving community well-being.