25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE in April

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Japan imported from the United Arab Emirates 25.182 mmbbl of crude in April 2020, data released by the Agency of Energy and Natural Resource in Tokyo showed.

This accounts for 30.

4 pct of Japan's total crude imports, the agency that belongs to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said.

Saudi Arabia provided 30.061 million barrels, or 36.3 pct of the total, while Kuwait provided 9.571 million barrels or 11.6 pct.

Arab oil accounted for 75.030 or 90.6 pct, of Japan’s petroleum needs in April.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 82.828 million barrels, the agency said.