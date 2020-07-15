UrduPoint.com
2,692 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Saudi Arabia: Spokesperson Of Saudi Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:15 AM

2,692 new COVID-19 cases reported in Saudi Arabia: Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Assistant Minister of Health and Spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali said in a statement today that 2,692 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus ,COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number to 237,803 cases, including 57,960 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 2,230 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Dr. Al-Abdulaali also said that as many as 7,718 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 177,560. He also said that 40 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 2,283.

More Stories From Middle East

