41,035 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 41,035 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 20,766,132 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 209.

96 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the coronavirus.

