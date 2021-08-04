UrduPoint.com

51,290 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

51,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 51,290 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 16,935,702 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 171.

23 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of en ..

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of entertainment facilities

1 minute ago
 UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

16 minutes ago
 MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy ..

MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy to facilitate investment in s ..

21 minutes ago
 Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

34 minutes ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

52 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.