UrduPoint.com

55 Companies From 20 Countries Exhibiting At Dubai International Content Market

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 04:30 PM

55 companies from 20 countries exhibiting at Dubai International Content Market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Dubai International Content Market – DICM, re-opens its doors with a new and improved structure that will allow the media and entertainment industry to reconnect face to face and provide a platform for attendees to meet, connect and network.

Held from 24th - 25th November at Jumeirah Beach Hotel Conference Centre, this year’s edition will feature over 55 companies exhibiting from more than 20 countries, including Russia - Roskino, South Korea - NIPA, SpainICEX and TurkeyICC, as well as regional producers with vast genres to offer.

During the pandemic, the world has witnessed a major lockdown which resulted in families and individuals bonding over online broadcasting services such Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, SHAHID, STARZPLAY, WatchIt and others.

This resulted in the improvement of these platforms as they saw a huge demand for quality content that accommodates the new generations. Social media channels also witnessed a major rise in the consumption time meaning due to the closure, users have been using social media more often as millennials are more vocal on these networking apps and are seeking content that they can relate to.

DICM also provides a dedicated marketplace for buying, selling, networking, financing and distributing entertainment content across all platforms and categories, including tv, Film and Digital thus making it the perfect hub to expand the field of media purchasing.

Related Topics

World ICC Film And Movies Russia Turkey Social Media Hotel Dubai Spain South Korea Hub Iceland Stock Exchange November Market Media TV All From Industry Netflix

Recent Stories

Daraz elevated SMEs with its flagship 11.11 sale

Daraz elevated SMEs with its flagship 11.11 sale

20 minutes ago
 Dahani makes emotional call to his mother

Dahani makes emotional call to his mother

37 minutes ago
 Minister Faisal Amin Khan inaugurates preservation ..

Minister Faisal Amin Khan inaugurates preservation projects of Kafir Kot temples ..

13 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat Programme offers eight major disease ..

Sehat Sahulat Programme offers eight major diseases treatment to beneficiaries

13 minutes ago
 Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM ..

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM Mark Rutte

13 minutes ago
 Participants of seminar stressed implementation of ..

Participants of seminar stressed implementation of laws to prevent childhood mar ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.