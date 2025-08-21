Kuwait crude oil rises to $70.07 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 70 cents to US$70.07 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to US$69.37 pb on Tuesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.

Globally, the price of Brent crude increased $1.05 to $66.84 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude edged up 86 cents to $63.21 pb, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).