‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environmental statistics cooperation

SALALAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) The Regional Workshop on Components of the GCC Environmental Performance Index, hosted by the GCC Statistical Centre, gathered a group of specialists and experts from GCC countries to discuss strengthening regional cooperation in environmental statistics.

The workshop focused on exchanging best practices and developing national capacities for monitoring and analysing environmental indicators.

Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri, President of the Environment Authority, described the workshop as an important milestone in environmental cooperation, reflecting the GCC countries’ commitment to keeping pace with global environmental developments, and to building a unified measurement tool to evaluate environmental policies and practices, while providing decision-makers with accurate indicators in line with national and regional priorities as well as international commitments.

He explained that the regional workshop allows for the exchange of expertise and strengthening of joint efforts to develop the GCC Environmental Performance Index to reflect the priorities and strategies of GCC countries in sustainability. This index is a benchmarking tool that contributes in tracking the progress made on environmental issues.

Al Amri added that the Sultanate of Oman, through the Environment Authority, is keen to work with GCC countries to enhance environmental integration in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and its international commitment to protect the environment and address climate change.

Intisar bint Abdullah Al Wahaibi, Director-General of the GCC Statistical Centre, said that the regional workshop discusses the mechanism for preparing the GCC Environmental Performance Index, which is considered a strategic tool in measuring and analysing the level of environmental performance in GCC countries and comparing it at the regional and international levels, thereby supporting the development of data-driven environmental policies.

She added that attention to environmental sustainability and the protection of natural resources becomes a necessity given the environmental and climate challenges facing our region, such as water scarcity, climate change, and air pollution.

Thus, the GCC Environmental Performance Index enables our countries to evaluate their progress, identify priorities, and strengthen GCC joint action in environmental issues of common interest.

She indicated that this index is an opportunity to compare GCC environmental performance with international standards, highlighting the successes achieved and, at the same time, identifying areas for improvement, laying the essential groundwork needed for sustainable long-term planning.

Al Wahaibi added that GCC countries prove that hard work pays off. The Sultanate of Oman achieved a qualitative leap in the Global Environmental Performance Index, as it leapfrogged more than 100 places in the last two years to rank second in the middle East.

The UAE topped regional rankings thanks to its efforts in air quality management and expanding green spaces. Qatar stood out through its policies to reduce water consumption and conserve natural resources. Kuwait continued its progress through initiatives to improve air quality and reduce emissions.

Saudi Arabia contributed to improving the index through its programmes to protect the marine environment, while Bahrain made important strides in waste management and expanding green areas. These results demonstrate the commitment of all GCC countries to enhancing their efforts towards environmental sustainability and achieving positive performance indicators.

She stated that developing the GCC Environmental Performance Index will not be an end in itself, but rather a means of strengthening national and regional environmental policies, integrating environmental considerations with economic and social development, and enhancing the global competitiveness of GCC countries by demonstrating their clear commitment to environmental protection.

