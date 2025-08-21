Open Menu

China-SCO Trade Hits Record High As Cooperation Deepens

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 11:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) BEIJING, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) - China's trade volume with fellow Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members reached a record high in the first seven months of this year, data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed on Wednesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), from January to July, China’s total imports and exports with other SCO members reached 2.11 trillion Yuan (about US$294 billion), marking a 3-percent increase year-on-year.

Notably, China's trade with fellow SCO members surged 8.5 percent to 326.05 billion yuan in July, marking the highest monthly value and growth rate so far this year.

Agricultural trade has been a key driver, with China’s exports of agricultural machinery and pesticide formulations to SCO partners rising by 47.8 percent and 30.3 percent, respectively, while its imports of their agricultural products rose 6.2 percent during the seven-month period.

The SCO has steadily expanded and deepened cooperation across all sectors since its founding in 2001, driving intra-regional trade to successive record highs.

In 2024 alone, China's trade with other SCO members hit 3.65 trillion yuan, 36.3 times the level recorded when the organisation was established, according to GAC data

