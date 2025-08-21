Korea's Exports Up 7.6 Pct In First 20 Days Of August
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 12:45 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea's exports expanded 7.6 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of August, driven by strong demand for semiconductors and automobiles, data showed on Thursday.
Outbound shipments reached US$35.5 billion between 1st and 20th August, compared with US$33 billion recorded during the same period last year, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average volume of exports also increased 7.6 percent on-year over the cited period. The number of working days during this period stood at 14.
5, unchanged from last year.
Imports inched up 0.4 percent on-year to $34.7 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $800 million, according to Yonhap news Agency.
Exports of semiconductors surged 29.5 percent from a year earlier to $8.71 billion. Chip exports accounted for 24.5 percent of the country's total exports over the cited period, up 4.2 percentage points from the same period last year.
Automobile exports gained 21.7 percent on-year to $2.77 billion, while shipments of vessels jumped 28.9 percent to $2.3 billion.
