DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU To Strengthen Logistics, Trade In Sub-Saharan Africa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 01:45 PM
YOKOHAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) DP World has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ITOCHU Corporation, one of Japan’s largest trading companies, to expand logistics, supply chain infrastructure, and distribution capabilities in sub-Saharan Africa.
The agreement was signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) held in Yokohama, Japan, by Beat Simon, Group Chief Operating Officer, Logistics at DP World and senior executives from ITOCHU Corporation.
Under the MoU, both companies will explore opportunities to enhance connectivity and market access across Africa, supporting Japanese businesses seeking to establish or grow their presence on the continent.
Initial discussions are focused on fleet and logistics operations, supply chain optimization, and the distribution of commodities and food products.
DP World operates in 48 countries across the continent with a wide network of ports, terminals and logistics assets from warehouses to trucks.
The company has invested over $3 billion in infrastructure development, with a further $3 billion planned over the next 3 to 5 years.
Headquartered in Tokyo, ITOCHU has decades of experience in commodities, wholesale trade, and consumer goods across Africa. Its diversified portfolio spans textiles, machinery, energy, chemicals, foods, and general consumer goods, giving it a strong foundation to support Japanese businesses expanding into Africa.
Beat Simon said, “Africa represents one of the most dynamic growth frontiers for global trade. This collaboration with ITOCHU reflects a shared vision to unlock value by combining our infrastructure and logistics expertise with ITOCHU’s commercial experience to create deeper connections between Africa and Japan.”
Shinya Ishizuka, CEO of Africa Bloc, ITOCHU Corporation, said, “We hope that this collaboration will not only lead to further projects between the two parties, but also serve as a bridge between Japanese companies seeking to expand into Africa and the African market.”
Recent Stories
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens
Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but ..
UN Secretary-General condemns Israel's approval for 3,400 housing units in West ..
Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi gets relief as police barred to arrest her until ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa36 seconds ago
-
Kuwait crude oil rises to $70.07 pb43 seconds ago
-
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital economy16 minutes ago
-
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August1 hour ago
-
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environmental statistics co ..1 hour ago
-
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy1 hour ago
-
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ practical training2 hours ago
-
China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens2 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General condemns Israel's approval for 3,400 housing units in West Bank2 hours ago
-
Foreign visitors to Japan hit 3.4 million in July3 hours ago
-
Korean banks' net profit rises 18.4% in H14 hours ago
-
Norway oil output hits 10-year high11 hours ago