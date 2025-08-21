DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YOKOHAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) DP World has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ITOCHU Corporation, one of Japan’s largest trading companies, to expand logistics, supply chain infrastructure, and distribution capabilities in sub-Saharan Africa.

The agreement was signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) held in Yokohama, Japan, by Beat Simon, Group Chief Operating Officer, Logistics at DP World and senior executives from ITOCHU Corporation.

Under the MoU, both companies will explore opportunities to enhance connectivity and market access across Africa, supporting Japanese businesses seeking to establish or grow their presence on the continent.

Initial discussions are focused on fleet and logistics operations, supply chain optimization, and the distribution of commodities and food products.

DP World operates in 48 countries across the continent with a wide network of ports, terminals and logistics assets from warehouses to trucks.

The company has invested over $3 billion in infrastructure development, with a further $3 billion planned over the next 3 to 5 years.

Headquartered in Tokyo, ITOCHU has decades of experience in commodities, wholesale trade, and consumer goods across Africa. Its diversified portfolio spans textiles, machinery, energy, chemicals, foods, and general consumer goods, giving it a strong foundation to support Japanese businesses expanding into Africa.

Beat Simon said, “Africa represents one of the most dynamic growth frontiers for global trade. This collaboration with ITOCHU reflects a shared vision to unlock value by combining our infrastructure and logistics expertise with ITOCHU’s commercial experience to create deeper connections between Africa and Japan.”

Shinya Ishizuka, CEO of Africa Bloc, ITOCHU Corporation, said, “We hope that this collaboration will not only lead to further projects between the two parties, but also serve as a bridge between Japanese companies seeking to expand into Africa and the African market.”