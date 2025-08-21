SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In Eight May 9 Cases
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2025 | 12:42 PM
A SC three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mazahir Naqvi, heard and approved bail pleas moved by Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday approved bail for PTI founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 riots, setting aside the earlier decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC).
A SC three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mazahir Naqvi, heard the case. Justice Rizvi replaced Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb in the bench earlier in the day.
During proceedings, Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, who had missed the earlier hearing due to illness, resumed his arguments. The Chief Justice asked both the prosecution and Khan’s counsel two key questions: whether final findings can be given at the bail stage, and whether the principle of consistency should apply since the apex court had previously granted bail in conspiracy-related cases.
The prosecutor argued that court observations in bail matters are always interim and do not affect trial proceedings.
He cited precedents from 1996, 1998, 2014, and 2022, stressing that bail-related remarks are temporary in nature. He also submitted that evidence against Khan included witness statements, voice-matching tests, and WhatsApp messages.
Chief Justice Afridi, however, reminded the prosecution that the trial court, not the Supreme Court, must determine the merits of the case. He observed that in previous conspiracy-related cases, including that of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry, the apex court had granted bail, and directed the prosecution to establish how the present case differed.
“Findings at the bail stage are given with caution,” Justice Afridi remarked. “The trial court will determine the facts and evidence.”
After hearing arguments, the court granted bail to Imran Khan in all eight cases. The written order will be issued later in the day.
Recent Stories
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens
Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but ..
UN Secretary-General condemns Israel's approval for 3,400 housing units in West ..
Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi gets relief as police barred to arrest her until ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2025
Minister praises Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre in Lahore’s Tajpur over ser ..
Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik
FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes in flood-hit areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases56 seconds ago
-
NHA announces open auction for toll plazas on key highways13 minutes ago
-
PM reaches out to political leaders; assures support to handle flood situation43 minutes ago
-
Woman Killed on road53 minutes ago
-
Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi gets relief as police barred to arrest her until Aug 301 hour ago
-
AC Paharpur holds open court under public agenda1 hour ago
-
Christian community celebrates Independence Day, Battle of Truth Ceremony in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Police arrested 6 suspects2 hours ago
-
250 Participants awarded certificates under “Learn & Earn” programme2 hours ago
-
Two suspects Injured during exchange of fire with police2 hours ago
-
147 held with contraband13 hours ago
-
Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik13 hours ago