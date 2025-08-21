Open Menu

SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In Eight May 9 Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2025 | 12:42 PM

A SC three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mazahir Naqvi, heard and approved bail pleas moved by Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday approved bail for PTI founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 riots, setting aside the earlier decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A SC three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mazahir Naqvi, heard the case. Justice Rizvi replaced Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb in the bench earlier in the day.

During proceedings, Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi, who had missed the earlier hearing due to illness, resumed his arguments. The Chief Justice asked both the prosecution and Khan’s counsel two key questions: whether final findings can be given at the bail stage, and whether the principle of consistency should apply since the apex court had previously granted bail in conspiracy-related cases.

The prosecutor argued that court observations in bail matters are always interim and do not affect trial proceedings.

He cited precedents from 1996, 1998, 2014, and 2022, stressing that bail-related remarks are temporary in nature. He also submitted that evidence against Khan included witness statements, voice-matching tests, and WhatsApp messages.

Chief Justice Afridi, however, reminded the prosecution that the trial court, not the Supreme Court, must determine the merits of the case. He observed that in previous conspiracy-related cases, including that of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry, the apex court had granted bail, and directed the prosecution to establish how the present case differed.

“Findings at the bail stage are given with caution,” Justice Afridi remarked. “The trial court will determine the facts and evidence.”

After hearing arguments, the court granted bail to Imran Khan in all eight cases. The written order will be issued later in the day.

