UrduPoint.com

6% Service Fees Reduction Helps Real Estate Investors Save AED37.2 Mn In 2022: DMT

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 02:15 PM

6% service fees reduction helps real estate investors save AED37.2 mn in 2022: DMT

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has revealed that service fees for real estate units’ owners and investors in development projects were reduced by 6% during 2022.

The reduction in service charges led to property owners and investors saving over AED37.2 million in 2022.

DMT also announced that 319 of the total development project service and maintenance charges have been approved in 2022, and the total sum of these service charge budgets are approved as of 31st December 2022, amounting to AED722.6 million.

Dr. Adeeb Al Afifi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Sector at DMT, said that the reduction in service fees will work towards enhancing the attractiveness of real estate investment in the emirate. It will also help owners manage their real estate in a more effective manner, lowering their operating costs and increasing investment returns and reducing the cost of owning a home in Abu Dhabi, keeping costs at competitive levels locally and regionally.

“The procedure is part of the DMT’s efforts aiming at further improving the standards of living for citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi by reinforcing sustainability and welfare levels in the residential and housing units," he added.

DMT introduced a comprehensive mechanism to monitor and regulate residential units' service charges in 2020. The regulation supports the sustainable growth of the real estate market and protects both owners and developers by establishing a clear framework on how these charges will be priced.

The service fees were reduced in 2020 by 18.1%, and by 8.3% in 2021, with the value of the reduction exceeding AED200 million.

Service fees are used to cover the expenses of common areas to preserve the quality, cleanliness and security of the real estate units and the long-term value of the assets. No unit owner may relinquish their share in the common areas to avoid payment of their share of the service fee, nor may the owner be charged for the management, operation, maintenance, and repair of the common areas until they have been approved by the DMT.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi May December 2020 Market Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

PTI workers foil police attempt to arrest Imran Kh ..

PTI workers foil police attempt to arrest Imran Khan for third times

14 minutes ago
 Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo ..

Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo City Dubai

47 minutes ago
 TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact ..

TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact Assessment

1 hour ago
 National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorologic ..

National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorological Administration to expand co ..

1 hour ago
 US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive i ..

US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account ope ..

Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account opening through DFM application

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.