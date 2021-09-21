62,694 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 62,694 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 19,549,263 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 197.
66 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.