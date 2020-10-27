UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

644 Families Of Flood Victims In Sudan Benefit From Dar Al Ber's Aid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:15 PM

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit from Dar Al Ber's aid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) Dar Al Ber Society provided financial support and food baskets to 644 Sudanese families, including 2,813 individuals, from the afflicted and those affected by the recent floods, in the city of Shendi and a number of villages in the southern countryside of the city, as part of the relief campaign that the Society launched last September.

Dar Al Ber delegation visited Sudan, to monitor and support the relief campaign for the people and the affected areas.

Muhammad Suhail Al-Muhairi, Executive Director of Dar Al-Bar, explained, "The visit of the Society's delegation included Abdul Karim Jaafar Al-Hassan, Director of Projects and Guarantees Department, and Abdul Aziz Al-Kamali, Director of the Research and education Department.

The mission of the delegation focused on raising urgent reports on the conditions in the most affected areas and the extent of the damage as well as to inspect the conditions of those affected by the recent floods in Sudan, follow up the implementation of relief operations and supervise their direction with the partners of Dar Al Ber.

Also to monitor and follow up the workflow of the Emirati mobile field hospital, which was established by the Society and monitor the needs and requirements of the hospital closely, and other needs in various aspects, to alleviate the suffering that resulted from the disaster, which affected most of the states of Sudan.

For his part, Youssef Al-Yateem, Head of the Zakat and Projects sector at Dar Al Ber Society, said that the work programme of the field team in Sudan included meeting with the management of Al-Ihsan Charitable Organisation, learning about the conditions in the affected areas, reviewing the statistics on post-flood conditions, and the efforts that were accomplished in helping the affected areas and those affected by the floods.

The delegation also visited many affected areas in the Nile River State, within the villages of Mawais, Qulaia and Sardia Al Shaqalwe, for three consecutive days and attended and supervised the process of distributing foodstuffs and amounts of cash to those affected by the floods. As well as holding coordination meetings with the specialized committees in those areas, and listening to and knowing the current urgent needs to cope with the repercussions of the floods.

Related Topics

Education Mobile Visit Shendi Sudan September From

Recent Stories

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

40 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

1 hour ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

State Bank of Pakistan Governor for joint efforts ..

41 minutes ago

Alhamra Signs MoU with Little Art

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.