73,374 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:15 PM

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 73,374 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 6,168,330 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 62.

37 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

