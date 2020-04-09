81% of Saudis confident in Kingdom’s ability to bounce back from COVID-19: Study

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) New research has revealed that four in five Saudis are confident that the Kingdom will recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The study, conducted by APCO Worldwide between 2nd and 5th April, asked over 500 Saudi citizens from major population centres within the Kingdom their opinions on the impact of COVID-19 in the middle East and the Government’s response to the pandemic.

It noted that 81 percent of Saudis expressed their confidence in the Kingdom's ability to recover "more quickly" than other countries in the region.

Seventy-six percent of respondents also indicated they believe the economic changes and reforms within the Kingdom in recent years have put the country in a better position to recover quickly to the widespread impact of COVID-19 than other nations in the region.

Also, 58 percent said they would like to see the Kingdom help regional neighbours rebuild their economies after the pandemic, even countries who are not traditional allies of the Kingdom.

The survey also asked Saudi citizens about their spending habits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forty percent indicated they are making fewer purchases than before the outbreak, but 39 percent said they are spending more during the pandemic - with a bulk of their increased spending on essential items, like food.

Respondents were also split looking forward, with 41 percent indicating they would wait before returning to past buying behaviour, and 40 percent saying they would immediately return to purchasing as they have in the past.

Many Saudis also support increased spending from the Government as a result of the pandemic, the study revealed, with 48 percent indicating that cities should invest in resources to ensure they are well prepared to deal with future pandemics, opposed to only 28 percent who view the COVID-19 outbreak as a reason to slow growth and urban expansion.

"As the strongest economy in the Middle East and the chair and host country of the 2020 G20 Summit, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has an important role to play in restoring regional economic growth post coronavirus," said Liam Clarke, managing director, Saudi Arabia for APCO Worldwide. "Our research shows that Saudis recognise this and are confident in the country’s ability to recover from the pandemic, but are split on the Government’s response."

