UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

93,004 Doses Of Covid19 Vaccine Have Been Administered During Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:45 PM

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administered during past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 93,004 doses of the Covid19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 2,339,073 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 23.

65 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

4 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

32 minutes ago

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Plans to Discuss Gas P ..

7 minutes ago

France Records Over 130 Cases of Side Effects Afte ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Strategic ..

7 minutes ago

Delegation of Minority Citizens meets IG Police

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.