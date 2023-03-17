UrduPoint.com

9th Cohort Of Professional Certificate In Archives And Records Management Graduated

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management graduated

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2023 (WAM) – Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and the National library and Archives celebrated the graduation of the ninth cohort of students from the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management programme held at the university's campus. This successful collaboration between Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and the National Archives resulted in the graduation of 16 professionals from various sectors, who are now well-equipped to make a positive impact in their respective fields and contribute to the region's development.

During the graduation ceremony, Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the NLA, expressed his pleasure that the graduation coincided with National Reading Month, which was being celebrated with hundreds of events at the National Library and Archives.

He extended his warmest congratulations to all the graduates.

Dr. Laurence Renault, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, emphasised the strong bond between the university and the National Library and Archives. She stated that the university is dedicated to providing exceptional programmes that equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers and meet dynamic market needs.

The ceremony was attended by several officials and academics, including Dr. Majed Al Khemeiri, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Administrative Affairs of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Hamad Al Mutairi, Director of the Archives Department at the National Archives of the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Reading March Market All From Renault

Recent Stories

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

3 minutes ago

Rabdan Academy holds ‘Promising Practices Forum’ with participation of leadi ..

48 minutes ago
 Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable ..

Shams Solar Power Station: Ten years of renewable energy, reducing emissions

2 hours ago
 Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

Japan’s Nikkei share ends higher on Friday

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.