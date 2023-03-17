9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management graduated

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2023 (WAM) – Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and the National library and Archives celebrated the graduation of the ninth cohort of students from the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management programme held at the university's campus. This successful collaboration between Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and the National Archives resulted in the graduation of 16 professionals from various sectors, who are now well-equipped to make a positive impact in their respective fields and contribute to the region's development.

During the graduation ceremony, Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the NLA, expressed his pleasure that the graduation coincided with National Reading Month, which was being celebrated with hundreds of events at the National Library and Archives.

He extended his warmest congratulations to all the graduates.

Dr. Laurence Renault, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, emphasised the strong bond between the university and the National Library and Archives. She stated that the university is dedicated to providing exceptional programmes that equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers and meet dynamic market needs.

The ceremony was attended by several officials and academics, including Dr. Majed Al Khemeiri, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Administrative Affairs of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Hamad Al Mutairi, Director of the Archives Department at the National Archives of the UAE.