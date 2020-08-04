UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Algerian FM Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings

Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, exchanged Eid Al- Adha greetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoum.

This came over a phone call wherein the two top diplomats discussed ways of enhancing cooperation across all fronts in addition to reviewing a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The conversation touched on the latest developments related to the global fights against COVID-19 and the efforts made by the two friendly nations to stem its fallout.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the privileged relations between the two nations and the UAE's determination to advance cooperation to higher levels to the best interest of the two fraternal peoples.

More Stories From Middle East

