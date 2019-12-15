UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister, Co-chair Political Consultations Between UAE, Colombia

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister, co-chair political consultations between UAE, Colombia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Claudia Blum De Barberi, have co-chaired the second round of political consultations between the UAE and Colombia, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

The consultations were attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Adriana Mejia Hernandez, Deputy Minister of Multilateral Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, both sides reviewed their bilateral relations and means of developing them in various areas, including in the economy, trade and investment, foreign development and educational aid, international tourism, agricultural organisations and food security.

They also reviewed current regional and international developments, and discussed issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Blum’s first visit to the UAE, and congratulated her on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Relations of Colombia, wishing her continued success in her duties.

He then highlighted the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Colombia, and their growth and development, in light of the support of their leaderships, while stressing the importance of the consultations.

Blum affirmed her country's keenness to enhance its bilateral relations with the UAE and identify areas of joint cooperation, to achieve prosperity for their peoples, while praising the UAE’s leading regional and international stature.

Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; Jaime Alejandro Amín Hernández, Colombian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and a number of officials attended the meeting.

