UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Congratulates Mauro Vieira On Appointment As Brazil's Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has congratulated Mauro Vieira on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

This came during a phone call, wherein Sheikh Abdullah said he is looking forward to working with the Brazilian minister to further the UAE-Brazil relations and partnership across various sectors, and wished him success in performing his duties.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, as well as the latest developments on the regional and global scenes.

Related Topics

Brazil

Recent Stories

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

18 seconds ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

26 seconds ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

44 seconds ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

51 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.