ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has congratulated Mauro Vieira on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

This came during a phone call, wherein Sheikh Abdullah said he is looking forward to working with the Brazilian minister to further the UAE-Brazil relations and partnership across various sectors, and wished him success in performing his duties.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, as well as the latest developments on the regional and global scenes.