Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ties, global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Gedu Andargachew, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, discussed the friendship ties between the two countries and the prospects of strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in commercial, investment, health and food security fields.

This came during a telephone call today, wherein the ministers exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.

They also reviewed developments related to COVID-19 pandemic in the world and in the African continent.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined UAE's historic relations with Ethiopia and expressed keenness to further develop joint cooperation for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.

In turn, Andargachew said his country looks forward to enhancing its distinguished relations of friendship and cooperation with the UAE.

He commended UAE's support for his country in addressing the repercussions of the COVID-19.