Abdullah Bin Zayed, French Minister Of Europe And Foreign Affairs Discuss Strategic Partnership

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Catherine Colonna, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed their relations and available opportunities for widening their cooperation, under the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE and France.

They also talked about developments in the region, as well as relevant regional and international events, and stressed their keenness to continue consultations and coordination on issues of mutual concern.

Moreover, the two ministers discussed their countries' cooperation in the energy sector, especially in light of the strategic partnership agreement in the field of energy signed by the two countries in July 2022.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Colonna and highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and France, as well as the keenness of the two countries to enhance their strategic partnership and broaden the scope of their cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah held a luncheon in honour of Colonna and her delegation.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

