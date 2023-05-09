UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Discuss Consolidating Cooperation, Partnership

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss consolidating cooperation, partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, have discussed the prospects of cementing bilateral relations between the two countries.
This came as the UAE top diplomat welcomed, at the Ministry's HQ in Abu Dhabi, the Hungarian minister, and reviewed with him the prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in a number of fields, including trade, economy, investment and renewable energy.
The two ministers discussed an array of issues of common interest, in addition to the latest regional and global developments.


The two sides deliberated on the situation in Sudan and the ongoing efforts to de-escalate and reach a political settlement to the crisis.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's keenness to grow bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Hungary across all fields for the benefit of their two peoples.
For his part, the Hungarian minister expressed his country's aspiration to strengthen relations of cooperation and partnership with the UAE in various sectors, hailing the significant achievements made by the UAE at all levels.

