Abdullah bin Zayed, Iranian foreign minister discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

During the conversation, they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation and ways to enhance them to advance the interests of their countries.