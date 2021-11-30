UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iranian foreign minister discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

During the conversation, they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation and ways to enhance them to advance the interests of their countries.

Related Topics

Iran From

Recent Stories

Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: ..

Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: health authority

6 minutes ago
 Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant ..

Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant?

6 minutes ago
 Japan's jobless rate down to 2.7 pct in October af ..

Japan's jobless rate down to 2.7 pct in October after virus emergency states lif ..

6 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday 30th Nov, 2021

Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday 30th Nov, 2021

6 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest 58 criminals, 112 drug dealers ..

Kohat police arrest 58 criminals, 112 drug dealers

6 minutes ago
 Uganda, DR Congo Launched Airstrikes on ADF Milita ..

Uganda, DR Congo Launched Airstrikes on ADF Militants - Defense Ministry

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.