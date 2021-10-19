Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) LONDON, 18th October 2021 (WAM) - The UAE is keen on working with the United Kingdom to develop proactive plans for climate change mitigation, said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah made the remarks during a meeting he had today with Alok Sharma, British Minister of State and President for COP26 in London today.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Sharma reviewed the historical ties of friendship between the two countries and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the environment, climate change and clean energy domains.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined UAE's keenness to work with the UK to develop proactive and efficient mitigation plans for climate change, in a way that will ensure sustainable future for generations to come.

He also stressed the importance of cementing international cooperation to address climate change challenges He referred to the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, which will be hosted by the UK in November, saying that the UAE had submitted its bid to host the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023. He also highlighted the country's recent announcement of the Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The meeting was attended by Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Balhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK.