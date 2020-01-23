UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets EU High Representative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:30 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met in Brussels, with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union, EU, for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the joint cooperation between the UAE and the EU, especially regarding the Expo 2020 Dubai, which the UAE will host from October 2020 to April 2021.

They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern, especially developments in Libya, Iran, Iraq and Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s keenness to enhance its bilateral relations with friendly EU countries and improve their overall cooperation.

Borrell welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation, stressing its importance to enhancing the relations between the two sides. He also praised the UAE’s leading regional and internal stature and its overall achievements.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Issa Bushhab Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to Belgium.

