Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings today with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

This came over a phone call where the UAE top diplomat wished continued good health and wellbeing for King Mohammed VI of Morocco and more prosperity and progress for the Kingdom.

The conversation touched on ways of enhancing the bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues of common interest, with Sheikh Abdullah underlining the depth of relations between the two brotherly countries.