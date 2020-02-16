Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from National Defence College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a delegation from the National Defence College, NDC, headed by Major General Staff Pilot Rashad Mohammed Salem Al Saadi, Commandant of the NDC.

At the start of the meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the delegation from the college, which is a leading academic institution that trains national cadres and enhances their capabilities and skills.

He also reviewed the college’s academic programmes and educational and training curriculum, and highlighted its key role in researching and analysing national security and strategy, as well as the contributions of national and defence resources to serving the country's overall strategy.

He then wished the college’s administrative and teaching staff success in achieving its goals and scientific mission.

The delegation’s members expressed their pleasure at meeting Sheikh Abdullah, affirming their keenness to advance the work of the college, serve the country, and preserve its many accomplishments.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs.