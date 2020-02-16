UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Delegation From National Defence College

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 09:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation from National Defence College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a delegation from the National Defence College, NDC, headed by Major General Staff Pilot Rashad Mohammed Salem Al Saadi, Commandant of the NDC.

At the start of the meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the delegation from the college, which is a leading academic institution that trains national cadres and enhances their capabilities and skills.

He also reviewed the college’s academic programmes and educational and training curriculum, and highlighted its key role in researching and analysing national security and strategy, as well as the contributions of national and defence resources to serving the country's overall strategy.

He then wished the college’s administrative and teaching staff success in achieving its goals and scientific mission.

The delegation’s members expressed their pleasure at meeting Sheikh Abdullah, affirming their keenness to advance the work of the college, serve the country, and preserve its many accomplishments.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Salem From

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to manage fishin ..

3 minutes ago

Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian minister discuss str ..

49 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.