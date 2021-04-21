Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC States

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Israeli's Special Envoy to Gulf States, Zvi Heifetz, have reviewed the progress of UAE-Israeli relations after signing the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the Israeli envoy at the MoFAIC's HQ in the UAE capital to discuss the prospects of fostering cooperation between the UAE and State of Israel in the fields of health, economy, trade, investment and tourism.

The two sides also explored the avenues of cooperation between the two countries, which lead the world in COVID-19 vaccination rollout, in the global battle against the pandemic and international efforts to ensure fair and rapid delivery of the disease vaccine to all countries of the world.

They underlined the importance of accelerating multilateral efforts and concerted action to ensure recovery from the crisis