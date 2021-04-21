UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Israeli Envoy To GCC States

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC States

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Israeli's Special Envoy to Gulf States, Zvi Heifetz, have reviewed the progress of UAE-Israeli relations after signing the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the Israeli envoy at the MoFAIC's HQ in the UAE capital to discuss the prospects of fostering cooperation between the UAE and State of Israel in the fields of health, economy, trade, investment and tourism.

The two sides also explored the avenues of cooperation between the two countries, which lead the world in COVID-19 vaccination rollout, in the global battle against the pandemic and international efforts to ensure fair and rapid delivery of the disease vaccine to all countries of the world.

They underlined the importance of accelerating multilateral efforts and concerted action to ensure recovery from the crisis

Related Topics

World Israel UAE Progress Lead All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

3 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

3 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

1 hour ago

Court adjourns NAB pleas for approval to close inq ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.