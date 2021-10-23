UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Malawi's Foreign Minister At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malawi&#039;s Foreign Minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malawi, at Expo 2020 Dubai, to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation.

The two ministers also exchanged views on an array of the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Mkaka's visit to the UAE, affirming the UAE's keenness to expand prospects for joint cooperation with Malawi and other African friendly countries.

The meeting also reviewed Malawi's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

