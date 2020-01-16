Aboul Gheit meets Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, today met with Dr. Sultan Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Cairo.

The meeting is part of the council's efforts to highlight its humanitarian goals and projects and promote its values and principles.

At the start of the meeting, Al Rumaithi conveyed the greetings of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, while expressing the hope that the meeting would bring about further cooperation with the Arab League.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the crucial challenges facing the region and the world, along with how it is possible to achieve harmony and spread the culture of tolerance that would solve these challenges, to create a future of stability and security.

Both sides also discussed the Human Fraternity Document signed by Dr. el-Tayeb with Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and affirmed its historic value.

Aboul Gheit praised the council’s efforts to promote peace and the culture of dialogue. He also described the council's projects as rational and wise, expressing his complete readiness to cooperate with the council.