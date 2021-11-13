Abu Dhabi Chamber and Russia’s Novgorod Export Support Centre discuss expanding trade relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), discussed with Tatiana Lavrentyeva, Head of Russia’s Novgorod Export Support Centre, ways to implement joint projects and expand trade relations between Russian regions and Abu Dhabi.

This occurred during a visit of Lavrentyeva to Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended by Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of ADCCI, and Dr. Alexei Busev, Executive Director of the UAE-Russia Business Council.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the available investment opportunities for SME exporters to support the national economy.

Al Mheiri emphasised the readiness of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to extend cooperation with Novgorod, describing the business environment in Abu Dhabi as a business incubator with all the necessary tools for growth and development.

The Director-General pointed to the importance of encouraging investments, forming new partnerships, organising events and attending related exhibitions, especially in exports and foreign trade.

Lavrentyeva said that the Novgorod Region enjoys unique a geographical location between Moscow and Saint Petersburg and a well-developed transport infrastructure. That makes it a trade hub not only to major Russian megalopolises but also to countries such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, and Belarus, pointing to the need to cement relations with businesses in Abu Dhabi.