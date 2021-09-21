Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation with the Netherlands

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation, at the Chamber’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The sides shared their views concerning a number of economic developments and discussed boosting trade and investment relations between the two sides.

Attended by Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, the meeting also discussed the available investment opportunities in the markets of both countries.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei expressed the Chamber’s interest in increasing bilateral relations and economic cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and the Netherland.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that Abu Dhabi has become a key economic hub in the region and a destination for international companies desirous of entering the markets of the region thanks to its encouraging investment climate and advanced legislation ecosystem that provides businesses with the necessary services and tools to boost their competitiveness, in line with Abu Dhabi's ambitious development vision in empowering a knowledge-based economy.

He emphasised on the awareness of Abu Dhabi Chamber to double its efforts to provide all the facilities necessary for Netherlandic investors to grow and prosper in Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Ambassador Embrechts praised the strong and strategic relations between the UAE and the Netherlands backed by their leaderships.

The Ambassador also expressed his desire to increase exchanged visits between businesses and entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi with their counterparts in the Netherlands, emphasising the importance of joint coordination to introduce businesses in both countries to the available and ambitious trade and investment opportunities in the Emirati and Netherlandic markets alike, especially in IT, innovation, advanced technology, digital communication.