Abu Dhabi Customs completes re-engineering procedures and processes project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) On November 2020, the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi has completed a project to re-engineer procedures and processes to provide an integrated and sustainable operational system for customs processes through a robust development and documentation methodology based on knowledge and digitisation.

The launch of the project of re-engineering procedures and processes comes in line with the strategic pillars of the five-year plan "2019-2023", intending to provide distinct and innovative customs services that keep pace with the development of global trade, to enhance security and facilitate the passage of goods through the customs ports of the emirate. The project aims to transform the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs into an environment with a distinct framework and a sustainable operating model in line with the latest global frameworks in the application of customs processes by linking processes and institutional work elements of services, technologies, departments and strategic goals to reach an integrated operating model from higher levels to detailed processes.

Rashid Lahej Al Mansoori, General Director of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, said that the process of re-engineering project aims to provide a distinct framework for sustainable and practical procedures for Abu Dhabi Customs that depends on efficiency through a distinct operating model that reflects best practices and international standards to achieve rationalisation of financial expenditures, raise production efficiency and reduce time.

He added that the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has relied on excellence in institutional and customs procedures as one of the most important strategic pillars of the five-year plan 2019-2023 by working on developing an integrated system of internal institutional procedures and customs processes following the best local and international practices and policies, which allows providing excellent services using the best digital platforms and smart systems.

Al Mansoori pointed out that the project aims to convert all customs procedures from processes documented on paper by traditional ways to the concept of documented processes through an electronic system with fewer and best steps without complication in addition to managing and controlling the processes and work procedures and creating an electronic environment for creativity and continuous improvement and motivating all employees to submit suggestions through ARIS electronic system to simplify and facilitate institutional procedures and the application of institutional excellence methodologies.

The re-engineering procedures and processes project relies on two main axes, the first axis which is the "framework of processes and institutional excellence and the operating model" to provide a management system for design and analysis of processes that supports documentation, analysis and design in a way that reflects the complete operational vision of all elements of institutional work in addition to the second axis, which is represented by "Digital Operating Model", which aims to provide an integrated programming platform that allows interconnection with internal systems, design and programming of systems in a flexible way and contains a control system using flexible measurement interfaces.

The project aims to achieve 8 strategic pillars aimed at "building the processes management system, defining the operational framework, documentation, analysing processes and designing processes, in addition to designing systems, programming systems, operation of control systems and controlling operation", to achieve institutional excellence according to a digital operating model that provides an effective and automated work system.

The project aims to achieve 8 main results that contribute to achieving the sustainability of customs processes according to a pioneering system that provides "a flexible system that allows for modification of processes, automated processes, a global operational framework, a sustainable development methodology, an innovative, clear and applicable operational structure, reducing operational costs, achieving the requirements of excellence" capabilities "and an integrated control and governance system.

Abu Dhabi Customs continues its efforts by working with its strategic partners to ensure the security and protection of society and its economic prosperity and to facilitate legitimate trade through all customs outlets in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi under the existing laws and legislation.

The digital transformation has also contributed to enabling the General Administration of Customs of Abu Dhabi to be a work environment with a distinct framework and sustainable operating model that saves time, effort and cost for strategic partners and dealers.