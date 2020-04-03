UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Department Of Culture And Tourism Extends Ban Of Events And Wedding Parties, Closure Of Venues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) In line with the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure public health and safety, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has extended the ban on all events and wedding parties, and the closure of venues in Abu Dhabi until further notice.

In addition, DCT Abu Dhabi has extended the period of suspension of all tour services and activities related to sea cruises, desert camps and tours (safari) as well as the operation of floating restaurants until further notice.

On March 19, 2020, DCT Abu Dhabi announced the decision to temporarily suspend all events and nightclub operations, as well as a temporary ban on wedding parties, in the interests of the safety of guests, staff, and the general public.

As safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance, DCT Abu Dhabi has indicated that routine checks and inspections will be carried out in all hotel and tourism establishments, nightclubs, floating restaurants and other tourist attractions in order to verify compliance with the Department’s instructions. Those failing to comply with the instructions will be subject to legal measures.

