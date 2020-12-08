Abu Dhabi Department of Energy to collaborate with Dell on information technology, security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, has signed an agreement with American multinational computer technology company Dell to enhance cooperation on information technology and information security at the DoE, supporting the department’s efforts to drive development across the entire energy sector in the emirate.

Signed during the GITEX Technology Week 2020, which began on 6th December at the Dubai World Trade Centre and concludes on 10th December, 2020, the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, adds to the existing strategic cooperation between the DoE and Dell, which allows the department to benefit from the company’s technical and information-security expertise, and to explore potential areas of collaboration.

Eng. Mohammed bin Jarsh Al Falasi, DoE Under-Secretary, and Fady Richmany, Senior Director and General Manager, UAE – Dell Technologies, signed the agreement, with several officials and members of both companies in attendance.

The agreement outlines several areas of cooperation, including training, research and development, R&D, in information security. The two parties also agreed to exchange information and expertise to set up an integrated system for cooperation in technology and energy in the period ahead.

"The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy is working to strengthen its strategic partnerships to support its efforts to develop the energy sector," said Eng.

Al Falasi. "Furthermore, the DoE is also looking to boost its capacities through advanced technology and enhanced information security, in addition to supporting its human resources through continuous training."

"Dell has extensive expertise in this critical sector and we look forward to achieving tangible success as we collaborate with the company and exchange expertise and best practices," he added.

Dell’s Fady Richmany noted, "As an entity responsible for driving the development of the energy sector, the DoE is harnessing the power of technology to modernise, automate and transform its infrastructure. Now, more than ever, technology is driving significant disruption in the energy and utility industry and our collaboration with the DoE, reflects our joint commitment to drive innovation and deliver smart, scalable, and secure solutions that can meet today’s energy demands."

The areas of cooperation also include secondment of the DoE personnel to DELL when in line with the areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement. The seconded staff will be trained to use advanced technological systems and other applications to be agreed upon later on.