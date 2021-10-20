UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Esri Sign Enterprise Agreement At GITEX 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, represented by Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), has signed an enterprise agreement with ESRI, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, during its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2021, which runs until 21st October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The agreement is aimed at contributing to ADDA’s role by supporting government entities in providing services that enrich the community’s quality of life and increase growth opportunities for businesses and individuals.

According to the terms of the agreement, Esri will be appointed to provide exclusive discounted licenses and annual maintenance contracts for government entities utilising GIS technology in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, thereby contributing to reducing administrative and procurement costs, and the total cost of GIS services to government entities.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said, "This agreement comes in line with our efforts aimed at enabling, supporting and delivering a digital government that is proactive, personalised, collaborative and secure, as well as accelerating the digital agenda of the Government of Abu Dhabi and meeting the current and future needs of government entities.

"

Al Askar added, "The agreement signed with Esri comes in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority's participation in GITEX Technology Week 2021 that aims to broaden strategic public-private partnerships, exploring the possibilities of newly discovered opportunities for beneficial collaborations, and leveraging the advantages to be gained from bringing major global technology companies on board to support the emirate’s digital agenda."

Adel Bolbol Fernández, Public Sector and Smart Cities Lead MEA, ESRI, said, "We are delighted with this new agreement, which is a follow up to our already successful partnership with ADDA. This new partnership is exciting and highly strategic, and we are proud to help bring enhanced public services to Abu Dhabi. As a company, we place special emphasis on the UAE market and we are committed to supporting the emirate’s technological and digital progress."

