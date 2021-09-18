Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves home quarantine in the emirate without use of wristbands

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic has approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases, effective Sunday, 19th September 2021. However, positive cases are still required to wear a wristband.

The decision follows implementation of enhanced precautionary measures.

The committee has approved continued strict adherence to home quarantine procedures and required testing schedules based on personal responsibility, as well as monitoring by healthcare systems to ensure compliance with precautionary measures. Violators will be reported to the Attorney-General.

The committee urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.